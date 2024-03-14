PM Modi Launches PM-SURAJ national portal

1747 beneficiaries provided assistance to start business venture in J&K

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for sanctioning credit support to one lakh entrepreneurs from the disadvantaged sections of the country.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today launched the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) national portal and sanctioned credit support to one lakh entrepreneurs of socially disadvantaged sections of the country.

In J&K, 1747 beneficiaries belonging to Scheduled Caste, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Safai Karamchari community were provided assistance to start a business venture and lead a life with dignity.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister has ensured that no one is left behind. From basic facilities to education and financial inclusion, he has undertaken many reforms to create a large pool of young entrepreneurs from marginalized section of society,” the Lt Governor said.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State, PMO, also joined the launch ceremony from Jammu.

On the occasion, Ayushman Health Cards and PPE kits were issued to beneficiaries of disadvantaged section of the society- Safai Karmcharis, Sewer and Septic Tank Workers – under National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE).

Hon’ble Prime Minister also interacted with Ms Neelam Kumari, a resident of Kathua who availed government loan facility to start her boutique. She is also a beneficiary of many welfare schemes like Ujjwala, PM Awas, Ayushman, and Swachh Bharat. The Prime Minister praised her for being a job giver and providing employment to other women.

The nationwide outreach event for credit support to disadvantaged sections witnessed the participation of about 3 lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups who joined the program from over 500 districts across the country.

