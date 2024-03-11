ECI Visiting J&K Tomorrow, LS Poll Date Likely by March 15

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the dates for the parliamentary elections around March 14-15, soon after visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

The Elections Commission will be in Jammu and Kashmir till Wednesday to assess when polls can be held in the Union Territory. “The dates for the Lok Sabha elections are likely to be revealed immediately after that,” sources were quoted as saying.

The Supreme Court of India had on December 11, 2023, asked the central government to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024 and restore statehood at the earliest.

Officials said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials are likely to meet various stakeholders, including representatives of political parties and the civil and the police administration in both divisions during the visit.

Pertinently Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo held a meeting with the civil and the police administration on Saturday to sensitise them about the measures to be taken for smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory.

The chief secretary asserted that the administration’s objective is to ensure free and fair elections with large-scale public participation, a spokesperson said.

Dulloo impressed upon the divisional and the district administration to take all necessary measures to ensure that people do not face any hardships in exercising their democratic rights.

The spokesperson said the chief secretary took up department-wise issues and enquired from the officials concerned about the measures they had taken in compliance with the ECI directions.

He asked each of them to use the time before the elections efficiently to make these guidelines applicable on the ground.

Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole informed the meeting about the initiatives to be taken by different departments.

He said electoral literacy campaigns in educational institutions will be held in the coming days, besides designating campus ambassadors in colleges and universities, the spokesperson said.

Pole said each polling station should have facilities such as toilets, ramps, power, drinking water and furniture in accordance with the ECI’s guidelines.

The meeting also discussed connectivity issues in polling stations and approach roads, in addition to transport and other amenities to be made available for transportation of electoral machinery and staff during the elections across the Union Territory, the spokesperson said.

