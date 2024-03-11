2 WDs Affecting J&K, To Trigger Rains, Rains For 5 Days: MeT

SRINAGAR: Two back-to-back Western Disturbances (WD’s) in quick succession are likely to trigger rain and snow over the next five days in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar forecasts that generally the weather will remain cloudy today with isolated very light rain and snow over the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The MeT office said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at widespread places during March 13, while light rain or snow at a few places on March 14.

The weather is expected to remain generally dry during March 15 to 18.

An independent weather forecaster, Kashmir Weather, predicted that two Western Disturbances in quick succession are going to affect Jammu and Kashmir over the next 5 days.

He said during March 13 and 14, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow in most areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Heavy snowfall can also occur in a few higher reaches during the period.

He said there is a possibility of a significant drop in daytime temperatures during the period.

Barring Gulmarg, the night temperature was recorded below normal in all stations of the Kashmir Valley on Sunday.

Srinagar had a low of 2.2C against 2.1C recorded during the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday. It was 1.1C below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir recorded a low of 1.4C, while Kokernag settled at 1.8C on Sunday.

The night temperature at Pahalgam slipped down to a low of -2.5C against the -0.4C recorded a day ago. It was 1.1C below normal for south Kashmir’s famous tourist hot spot.

The temperature at the ski resort of Gulmarg improved and was recorded at -3.4C against -4.2C the previous night. It was 0.1C above normal for the valley of meadows in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

Kupwara recorded a drop in night temperature and recorded a low of -0.5C against the 2.5C the previous night. It was 2.3C below normal for the frontier Kashmir district on Sunday, the MeT office said. (Agencies)

