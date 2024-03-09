Target of 370 seats tribute to abrogation of Article 370, says Goyal

New Delhi: In the first admission of a link between the BJP target for ensuing general elections and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said his party winning 370 seats will be a fitting tribute to the historic decision of the Modi government that has helped integrate J&K with the rest of the country.

In an interview with PTI, Commerce Minister Goyal asserted that the target of 370 seats for the BJP and 400 seats for the NDA comes from the conviction of good governance in the last 10 years by the Modi government and not over-confidence and arrogance.

He said the general election might throw a surprise and the final tally of BJP and NDA might be higher.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print