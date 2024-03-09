Assembly election in J&K should be held soon after LS polls: Azad

ANANTNAG (J&K): Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir should be held soon after the Lok Sabha election as the people of the Union Territory cannot wait anymore.

He also said said Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood would be restored.

“We have been waiting for the Assembly polls for years. We hope that the polls take place immediately after the parliamentary election. I think the people of Jammu and Kashmir cannot wait anymore now,” Azad told reporters after a public meeting in the Chittergul area of this south Kashmir district.

