‘ACB investigating JKB appointments’

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was investigating thousands of fraudulent appointments made in Jammu and Kashmir Bank.
Addressing people during his rally at Bakshi stadium, he said that the bank was a “victim of dynasty politics and corruption”.
The Prime Minister listed the reforms to restore the health of the bank.
He mentioned 1000 crore rupees assistance to the bank and action against wrongful appointments. “The Anti-Corruption Bureau is still investigating thousands of such appointments,” said Modi.
He highlighted the transparent recruitments in the last 5 years.
“As a result, the J&K Bank profit has reached Rs 1700 crores and business has reached Rs 2.25 lakh crores from Rs 1.25 crore rupees 5 years ago. Deposits also increased from Rs 80,000 crores to Rs 1.25 lakh crores. NPA that had crossed 11 percent 5 years ago has been brought down to below 5 percent,” he said.
The share of the bank has also seen 12-fold rise to about Rs 140 from Rs 12 five years ago. “When there is an honest government, the intention is for the welfare of the people, then the people can be brought out of every difficulty”, PM Modi added.
