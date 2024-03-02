DGP sanctions retirement gift of Rs 1.60 cr for police personnel

JAMMU: As a token of appreciation for their services to the Department, the Director General of Police, J&K, R. R. Swain has sanctioned retirement gift of rupees one crore and sixty lakhs in favour of 160 Police personnel of J&K Police who are retiring from services on Friday after attaining superannuation or on voluntary retirement.

Retirement gift of rupees one lakh each has been sanctioned vide PHQ J&K order No. 484 of 2024 in favour of eight gazetted officers, one hundred seventeen non-gazetted officers, twenty-four lower subordinates & eleven followers. These personnel belong to different units and wings of the department. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

The gift is sanctioned to police personnel/SPOs at the time of his/her retirement and serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department.

It is pertinent to mention that the DGP sanctioned retirement gift of rupees one crore and six lakhs in favour of 106 Police personnel of J&K Police who retired from the services after attaining superannuation or on voluntary retirement last month. As a welfare measure Police Headquarters has taken many initiatives to ensure increased help and assistance for the welfare of its personnel and their families.

