Strive to improve public service delivery mechanism: LG to Officials

Interacts with citizens during Live Public Grievance Hearing

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday interacted with the people and listened to their grievances during “LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing programme, at Civil Secretariat.

The Lt Governor sought details of complaints received on JKIGRAMS portal and action taken report on public outreach programmes from the concerned Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners and senior officials.

He directed the officials to assess the public outreach programmes and take corrective measures for efficient redressal of grievances.

“All the initiatives must serve the common good and decisions must be implemented without fear or favour,” the Lt Governor said.

He impressed upon the officials to take dedicated measures and focus on strengthening both physical and social capital.

We should strive to improve the public service delivery mechanism, quick resolution to public complaints, speedy and transparent implementation of welfare schemes to enhance capabilities of the citizens, the Lt Governor observed.

Addressing the grievances received from the citizens, the Lt Governor passed explicit directions for the rationalization of teachers, especially in schools located at far flung areas. “No Single Teacher School” across Jammu Kashmir should be ensured, he said.

He further directed for effective functioning of borewells and handpumps, besides strengthening the power transmission & distribution infrastructure and addressing the issues of LT Network and loose hanging electric wires.

Deputy Commissioners were instructed to ensure that areas that require necessary intervention as far as power infrastructure is concerned are covered under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

On the complaint of Sh Mohd Iqbal from Uri, Baramulla pertaining to the construction of the Girls Hostel near Higher Secondary School Pehlipora, the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla informed the chair that the remaining construction work will be completed soon and the hostel will be operationalized within one month.

A complainant namely Sh Sohail Khan from Jammu drew the attention of the administration on the issue of the functioning of Ticket counter and other facilities at Bus Stand Jammu. The Lt Governor directed the Divisional Commissioner, JMC Commissioner, JDA, Traffic police, Transport department and other stakeholder departments to take concrete measures to ensure the facilities at the Bus Stand Jammu and Multi-tier Parking are working properly and are available to the people.

Addressing a grievance filed by Sh Jashan Sambyal, a resident of Thalora Mandi, Samba regarding the dilapidated condition of the Sumb road, the Lt Governor directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner and officials to redress the issue at the earliest. Deputy Commissioner Samba informed the chair that the work on the said road is expected to be completed by the end of April this year.

Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Secretary, Public Grievances conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.

Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Forests; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HoDs and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.

