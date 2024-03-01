Let’s Celebrate This Exam Season

A guide for students to conquer exam anxiety and excel in academic challenges

This write-up is particularly dedicated to all those students who have chosen, preferred, and embraced hard work and strife in their lives to attain real success for themselves. These are the great minds who have understood that strife and hard work, rather than any shortcut, are the real meaning of our lives. However, it is beneficial for our exam warriors to understand that they should take it easy. There is no need to go on building the pressure and stress which might be dangerous for the tender minds of our young students.

The board exams are round the corner. The month of March is about to bring the great season in which the Board of School Education and other institutions shall hold the exams for different classes throughout the UT. So the elders feel proud that their young generation is busy, nowadays, preparing themselves for these exams. Many of the students desire to get better positions and distinctions in these exams. The deserving candidates, who are burning their midnight oil, are the deserving ones who are certainly going to witness the day of success in the near future.

However, the students must learn to celebrate this exam season in a proper manner to bring better results. The extreme pressure created by this season of exams may often lead the tender minds of our young generation to stress. The board exams particularly seem to create more stress in the tender minds of our young generation. Such extreme stress may affect these growing minds badly. Our young ones, rather, must learn how to manage their stress effectively and act as the real little champs in these stressful circumstances too.

The examination is a necessary part of our education system. But we have to remember that it is only the means and not the end in itself. The real motive of the examination is to help the students to move ahead. It is not a means to detain them. It should not be a torturous process for them. The students must not consider it a bad time and pray for its completion as soon as possible. Our students must hope that the exams are here not to frighten them like monstrous ghosts but will rather behave with them as the gentle angels blessing them with greater bounties from God. This will certainly decrease the pressure on the young minds of the students. This will also build the confidence the students must take with them to the examination halls they are going to enter.

The elders have the duty to make their young ones more courageous. The parents and the teachers must teach their wards and students that they must not consider any examination as the last examination in this world. We should also teach our young ones that there is a lot of difference between hard work and smart work. Those who know how to work smartly can crack every exam in this world. The students of this generation should also learn to use digital technology judiciously. They should learn to follow the age-old maxim that the excess of everything is bad. The elders should help the students to lessen the use of screen time, that is the time they consume on the mobiles and other such electronic devices. All these things are going to help them to prepare better for the examinations they are going to face. But more than e-books and telebooks, printed books and paper books should be considered better for the final preparation of these exams.

The students must understand the importance of “concept clarification” in their learning. Concept clarification is better than rote learning because rote learning often leads to more stress in our minds. When we learn something through rote learning and mere memorization, it is often forgotten after a short time. But when we learn the basic concepts and know how to use our own words for our presentation, the knowledge builds its real base in us which is important for every student to know.

Our students must not look for the shortcuts and the eleventh-hour solutions for the exams. Those students who know how to start from the beginning have hardly anything to fear about the examination. The students must understand that education is not like a mad rat race. We do not study only to achieve degrees and marks. The main motive of our education is to learn, know, and understand newer things and phenomena. The students have to build real excellence in them. When the proper excellence is built in you, the success itself follows you.

The students must learn to enjoy the exam seasons in a blissful manner. If you are well prepared, you have nothing to fear; if you are doubtful about your preparation, believe in your potential; and if you know you are not well prepared, be ready for everything. Someone has rightly said, “Hope for the best but be prepared for the worst.” Do not take even your failures so seriously. Failures are not punishments always. Someone has taught us, “If you tried and failed, try again, fail again; fail better.” Our failures too may be helpful in building a strong base in us. Even after your failure, if you learn how to succeed in the future, it will bring you great success and joy.

The stress of the exams often leads to nervousness in the students. Even if they are better prepared, they feel many doubts about their preparation. They sometimes feel that they will not be able to remember the important things they need to write in the examination. The students have to understand that these feelings are often baseless and the symptoms of stress only. You have to relax your mind so that you will be able to reproduce all you have learned. You cannot afford to let the fear and stress reign your mind. Our mind is one of the greatest God-given gifts for us. But we often weaken it by letting stray thoughts enter it and make it stressful. Our students must learn to manage their stress properly and face every examination confidently. Nothing is impossible in this world for our young ones to achieve only if they know how to learn properly, manage stress, and face every test with a witty mind and a confident heart.

The writer is a teacher at GHS Kralweth and can be reached at [email protected]

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print