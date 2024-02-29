Minor Boy Drowns In Shopian

Srinagar: A six-year old boy died after drowning in a stream in Zainapora village of Shopian district on Wednesday afternoon.
An official told GNS that the minor namely Imad Tahir Khah, son of Tahir Ahmad Khah, of Koka Mohalla Melhoura accidentally drowned in a stream.
“The boy was soon after retrieved and taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival,” the official said.
Meanwhile a police official has also confirmed to GNS about the death of the boy in the unfortunate incident. (GNS)
