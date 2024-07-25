Lt Guv releases commemorative postage of Wazir Mohd Hakla Poonchi

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released a commemorative postage stamp to honour the contributions of Late Shri Wazir Mohd Hakla Poonchi, renowned Gujjar Leader, social worker and writer.

In his address, the Lt Governor recalled the significant contribution of Wazir Mohd Hakla Poonchi in socio-economic upliftment of the Gujjar Bakarwal community of J&K.

“Wazir Mohd Hakla Poonchi has played a vital role for the cause of national integration and dedicated his life for the upliftment of the downtrodden sections of the society. He always advocated for safeguarding the rights of Scheduled Tribes and led the movement demanding Tribe status to Gujjars Bakarwals,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also threw light on the lifelong campaigns of Wazir Mohammad to inspire the youth of the Gujjar Bakarwal community to work towards nation building and selflessly serve the society.

Following his footsteps, the members of the Gujjar Bakarwal community have made their valuable contribution to the security and development of this great nation, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor reiterated the resolve of the UT Administration, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi towards empowering and safeguarding the rights of every section of the society, especially the tribal community.

He called upon the members of tribal community to help the administration in destroying the network of terror and drugs by providing correct information to the security agencies.

Our Gujjar Bakarwal community have always stood firm with the security forces against the enemies. We must identify and isolate those aiding and abetting the terror ecosystem, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sh Shamsher Rana Hakla Poonchi, expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Lt Governor led UT Administration for honouring the contribution of his father, Late Shri Wazir Mohd Hakla Poonchi, to the nation.

Justice Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh; Sh Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General, J&K Circle; family members of Wazir Mohd Hakla Poonchi, prominent personalities and members of the Gujjar Bakarwal community were present.

Ms. Tazeem Akhter, Chairperson, District Development Council Poonch; Ch. Mohd. Yasin, Deputy Commissioner Poonch and former legislators were also present on the occasion at Raj Bhawan.

