House owner dies in Jamalata blaze

Srinagar: A fire incident that broke out in Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal in Srinagar has claimed the life of a house owner on Thursday, officials said.At least three residential houses were damaged after a massive fire broke out in Jamalata, Nawa Kadal area of Srinagar while the fire tenders have reached the spot and the operation to douse the flames was going on when the report was last filed.However, the officials said that the house owner, who was stuck inside his home, had lost his life during the incident.He was immediately evacuated to the hospital after he was found unconscious at home where doctors declared him brought dead.The house owner has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Banday, son of Mohammad Yousuf Banday—(KNO)
