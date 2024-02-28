MeT issues advisory amid heavy snowfall forecast from March 1

Srinagar: Weather department here on Tuesday issued an advisory in view of heavy snowfall forecast in Jammu and Kashmir, cautioning about the disruption of surface and air transport to the landlocked valley.

In the advisory, the regional MeT centre said that an active Western disturbance is most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from 29th evening/night onwards.

Under the influence of this system, it said widespread moderate rain/snow is expected in Jammu and Kashmir from 29th night/early morning of 01 March till the afternoon of 3rd March with its peak activity on 2nd March.

“The above system is most likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain/snow over Pirpanjal Range of Jammu division and middle & higher reaches of Kashmir Division (Anantnag-Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shupiyan-Pir Ki Gali, Sonamarg-Zojila, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Gulmarg and Kupwara-Sachna Pass),” read the advisory.

The weather activity may lead to disruption of surface and air transport including Jammu-Srinagar national highway and other major roads of middle & higher reaches of J&K.

It asked the people in snow bound areas to avoid venturing into sloppy and Avalanche prone areas.

“Chances of landslides, mudslides & shooting stones most likely over the vulnerable areas. Farmers are advised to withheld all farm operations during 1st week of March,” it added.

Meanwhile amid cloud cover, there was also increase in night temperature across Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar received 2.6mm of rain since overnight till 0830 hours and recorded a minimum of 1.0°C against previous night’s minus 2.0°C. It was below normal by 0.5°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year, the MeT official told GNS.

Qazigund received 0.4mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 1.2°C against minus 2.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam received 7.4cms of snow and recorded a low of minus 1.3°C against minus 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, received 0.6mm of rain and recorded a minimum of minus 0.3°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 0.4°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town received 1.0mm of rain and recorded a low of 0.4°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg received 4.0 cms of snow and recorded a low of minus 6.4°C against minus 9.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was below normal by 0.6°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 9.9°C and it was below normal by 1.7°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 3.8°C, Batote 4.8°C and Bhaderwah 3.4°C, he said.

While ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29 and 20-day-long winter period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ ended on February 19, Kashmir is the middle 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which culminates on March 1.

