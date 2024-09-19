Imran Khan alleges constitutional amendments intend to give extension to three top officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s jailed former premier Imran Khan Wednesday alleged that the government was pursuing a constitutional amendment to extend the services of terms of three top officials to keep a lid on probe into rigging in the February general elections and know the reality of May 9 violence.

Khan has been asking the Supreme Court to probe into his allegation that the election was stolen to deprive his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of victory and that the violence on May 9, 2023, was staged to fix his party.

Speaking to the media at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, Khan claimed that the government, despite losing previous political battles, is now resorting to these amendments to safeguard fraudulent election results and protect officials in power, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

