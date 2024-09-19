Reddy Inspects Venue Of PM’s Rally At Katra

Jammu: Union Minister of Coal and Mines and BJP election in-charge for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, G Kishan Reddy visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex, at Katra, in Jammu and Kashmir to inspect the arrangements and logistics for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally in Katra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Srinagar and Katra on September 19th. At Katra, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex.

After inspecting the grounds and the logistics including the parking space, G Kishane addressed a gathering of BJP party workers and karyakartas in Katra to plan and review the logistics for the Prime Minister’s rally. He said that the recent visit by the Prime Minister to Doda on September 14th was a resounding success. He said “PM’s Doda visit was the first visit of any Prime Minister to Doda in 42 years as the last prime ministerial visit to Doda was in 1982. The BJP karyakartas made the public meeting a resounding success.” He added “I would request you all to work shoulder to shoulder and ensure that Katra public meeting is also a resounding success with people turning out in record numbers”

G Kishan Reddy also made fun of the Congress Party Advertisements for the J&K elections appearing in various print media. He said “There seems to be several spelling and copy-editing mistakes in the Congress Party campaign advertisement. Their ad should read ‘If you want Corruption, Family Rule, Terrorism, a pro-Pakistan administration, return to stone pelting and Return of Article 370 thereby ending reservations for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes then vote for the Congress Party’”. Kishan Reddy went on to state “Just like their attention to governance, their attention to detail is nonexistent. The Congress Party, a symbol of corruption and dynasty politics, is now masquerading as a crusader for good governance. Their scams and mismanagement are still fresh in our memories.“

