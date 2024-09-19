Traffic department announces restrictions

Srinagar: In view of visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kashmir Valley and in order to avoid congestion on various routes during the visit, the traffic department issued an advisory to avoid any inconvenience to the public.

It said traffic movement from Pantha Chowk towards Ram Munshi Bagh shall be restricted from 04:00 AM till 04:00 PM.

All such motorists intending to travel towards Lal Chowk from Panthchowk and vice versa shall use the alternate road from Panthachowk-Nowgam-Sanatnagar-Chanapora-Natipora-Ram Bagh to reach their respective destinations.

Traffic movement from Police Golf Course/Hotel Lalit towards Gupkar and Ram Munshi

Bagh shall be restricted from 04:00 AM to 04:00 PM.

All such motorists intending to travel from Harwan Nishat towards Lal Chowk are advised to use Boulevard Road via Nehru Park-Dalgate to reach to their respective destinations.

Traffic movement from Dalgate towards Ram Munshi Bagh shall be restricted from 04:00 AM to 04:00 PM.

Motorists are advised to use Badyari-Dalagte-M.A Road /R.R. road to reach to their destinations.

Traffic assistance points for all such vehicles shall be placed at Panthachowk, Shivpora , Sonwar, Rajbagh, Badyari, Dalgate, Radio Kashmir, Abdullah Bridge, Sangermal, Lalit Grand Palace.

Participants are advised to park their vehicles at designated parking places only and avoid parking their vehicles on roadside. Wrongly parked vehicles will be towed.

Emergencies shall be allowed to take the shortest route.

In case any assistance is required, citizens are requested to contact Traffic Police at the Traffic Police Control Room No 103.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print