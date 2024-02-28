CUK starts workshop on ‘basic life support’

GANDERBAL: Under the aegis of Viksitbharat@2047, Health Centre and Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with the Regional Institute of Health and Family Welfare (RIHFW), Dhobiwan started a two-day workshop on “Basic Life Support” for the university staff at the Tulmulla campus here Wednesday.
The programme was inaugurated by the Medical Officers, Dr. Sheeba and Dr. Abid and the expert for the training programme, Dr Ijtiba Shafi.
The participants comprising the administrative staff and students were sensitised by the expert trainers including Mr. Muhammad Shafi, about the “Basic Life Support” which included CPR, choking in adults and infants, burn wounds, proper rescue and management techniques for road traffic accidents, Emergency Cardiovascular Care etc.
