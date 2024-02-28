SBI donates electric scooty to CUK under CSR

GANDERBAL: Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the State Bank of India, (SBI), branch Ganderbal donated an Electric Scooty and two HP Desktop computers along with accessories to the Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir).
The items were presented by the SBI representatives including Mr. Chander Mohan Bhat, Regional Manager, RBO-1 Srinagar, Mr. Fayaz Ahmad Shah, AGM RASMECCC, Srinagar and Mr. Shabeer Ahmad, Branch Manager SBI Ganderbal, to the university Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj Ud Din Shah.
Mr Abid Mairaj, Asst Reg, and Mr. Suheel Gani, SO, Finance and Accounts were also present.
