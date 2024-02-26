Officials asked to complete pending MGNREGA, other works by March 31

Rajouri: Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, on Sunday chaired a comprehensive review meeting in Rajouri district to assess the progress and perspective planning under MGNREGA, SBM, IWMP, RGSA, PMAY, NRLM and other Centrally Sponsored schemes under the rural infrastructure sector.

During the meeting, directions were issued on formulating the plan of next financial year in convergence with other departments like agriculture, horticulture, forest, fisheries and others.

Secretary RDD review all key performance indicators of centrally sponsored schemes like MGNREGA, PMAY-G , SBM- G, IWMP , JKSRLM in detail and issued instructions to make substantial improvement in all indicators in a week’s time.

Dr Shahid emphasised on the critical need for enhanced convergence with different departments, particularly agriculture and allied sectors.

Secretary directed for the completion of pending work of the financial year 2021-22, by March 31st, 2024

With regards to the construction of border bunkers, the Secretary stressed the urgent need for their completion to ensure the safety and security of border residents.

Additionally, prompt completion of border bunkers that have already been taken or under execution was emphasized upon.

Dr Shahid asked Fisheries Department to address the gap in fish ponds construction in collaboration with the Rural Development Department.

While taking into account the progress made under PMAY-G and AWAS Plus, the officers were instructed to ensure that the targets are achieved within the given timeframe to achieve the desired results.

Regarding the construction of new Panchayat Ghar buildings, the concerned officers were instructed to submit the complete detailed project reports(DPRs) for timely authorisation and exaction.

The PO IWMP (Integrated Watershed Management Programme) was asked to submit a feasibility report for undertaking new villages/Panchayats under the project IWMP.

Under UT capex, completion of the work on BDC (Block Development Council) buildings was reviewed and asked the concerned Engineering staff for expediting the construction work.

Under Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G), various activities were reviewed, including solid waste management, door-to-door waste collection in panchayats, community soakage pits, community compost pits, individual soakage pits, greywater management, and the installation of dustbins in panchayats.

Secretary RDD asked SBM to make efforts to promote cleanliness hygiene in rural area to sustain the ODF plus status.

Dr Shahid underscored the need for concerted efforts, directing all officers to align their endeavors towards the common goal of uplifting rural communities.

He underscored the significance of synergy among stakeholders, advocating for collaborative strategies to maximize impact and efficiency.

Secretary also met with a deputation that raised concerns over pending payments for border bunkers under SRE.

Secretary assured the delegation that their concerns would be taken up with competent authorities early resolution of the demand.

Dr Shahid was accompanied by the Director RDD Jammu, Mumtaz Ali; Director Panchayati Raj J&K, Sham Lal; and Technical Officer PMAY-G, Mohammad Riaz.

The review meeting was attended in the Rajouri by ADDC Rajouri, DFO Rajouri; DFO Nowshera; ; ACD; ACP; DFO SF; CAO; CHO; CAHO; PO IWMP; EXEN REW; EXEN I&FC Rajouri; EXEN I&FC Nowshera; AD FCS&CA; AD Fisheries, District Programme Manager NRLM and by all Block Development Officers.

