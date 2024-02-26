Light rains, snow in Kashmir; Gulmarg coldest place in J&K

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir valley received rain and snow overnight even as night temperature recorded a rise at some places and drop at others with Gulmarg recording a low of minus 10.0°C on Sunday, officials said.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar received 1.4mm in last 24 hours till 0830 hours and recorded a minimum of 0.5°C against previous night’s minus 3.1°C. It was below normal by 1.0°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 1.6°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam received 0.7mm of fresh snowfall and recorded a low of minus 6.0°C against minus 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 3.8°C against minus 3.7°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 3.9°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 4.5°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg received 2cms of fresh snowfall and recorded a low of minus 10.0°C against minus 9.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was below normal by 4.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 8.9°C and it was below normal by 2.7°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.4°C, Batote 0.5°C and Bhaderwah minus 1.2°C, he said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather in next 24 hours.

From 27th-28th Feb, the MeT official said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places.

On 29th Feb, he said, there is possibility of light rain and snow at isolated places.

From 1st-3rd March, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places.

While ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29 and 20-day-long winter period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ ended on February 19, Kashmir is the middle 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which culminates on March 1.

