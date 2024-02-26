Police arrests 4 LeT associates

February: Police alongwith security forces arrested four militant associates linked with LeT and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession in Kulgam, officials said.
“During investigation of case vide FIR No 14/2024 U/S 13, 18, 39 UA(P) act registered at Police Station Qaimoh, today Kulgam Police along with Army (1RR) and CRPF (18Bn) busted Let module and arrested 04 terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered arms & ammunition from their possession,” a police spokesperson said. They have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Pandit son of Abdul Gani Pandit, Basir Hussain Pandit son of Farooq Ahmad Pandit, Imtiyaz Gull son of Gull Mohd Bhat and Gulzar Ahmad Khar son of Ghulam Mohd Khar all residents of Wanpora.
“From their possession, 01 Pistol, 02 Pistol Magazine, 20 Pistol rounds, 04 UBGs, 24 rounds of INSAS have been recovered,” he said, adding, “Further investigation in the case is going on. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the case.”
