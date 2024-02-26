‘Shab-e-Barat’ observed with religious gaiety across Valley

Srinagar: ‘Shab-e-Barat’ was observed across the Kashmir valley with night-long prayers at major mosques and shrines even.
Devotees thronged mosques and shrines on Friday night to pray and participate in the recitation of the Holy Quran, while preachers and religious scholars highlighted the importance of the night and the teachings of Islam.
‘Shab-e-Barat’ is observed by Muslims on the intervening night of 14th and 15th Sha’ban – the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.
The main congregations were held at Asaar-e-Sharief Hazratbal on the banks of Dal Lake, which houses the Holy Relic of Prophet Muhammad. People from different parts of the valley participated in the prayers, including Darood-e-Azkar. The authorities had made all arrangements, including power, water, medical and security for the devotees, including women and children.
Similar congregations were organised in other mosques, masjids and other holy places in the valley and Ladakh region.
