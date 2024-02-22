Normalisation of scores likely to be done away with for CUET-UG, exam rejig underway: UGC chief

New Delhi: Normalisation of scores for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is likely to be done away with this year with the National Testing Agency (NTA) planning a rejig of the crucial exam for its third edition, according to top officials.

The exam, which is spread over a month, is likely to be conducted in a shorter duration as the agency is contemplating a hybrid mode, including OMR sheets and a computer-based test. The move will also ensure that most of the students get a chance to take the exam in a city of their choice.

“The NTA is working on the possibility of conducting papers with a large registration in the OMR mode. This will help us choose a large number of schools as test centres. This will ensure that the students will get a centre within their town or city and do not have to travel to faraway places,” University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print