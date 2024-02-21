Dr Sachidananda Mohanty is executive director AIIMS Kashmir

Srinagar: The Government of India has appointed Prof. Dr Sachidananda Mohanty as executive director of AIIMS Awantipora, Kashmir.The Appointments Committee of Cabinet(ACC) has approved the appointment of Dr Sachidananda Mohanty, who has also served medical superintendent AIIMS Bhubaneswar, as executive director of AIIMS, Awantipora.The ACC has also cancelled the appointment of Lt Gen Anup Banerjee as executive director, AIIMS Awantipora, an order reveals.Banerjee was appointed as first director of AIIMS Awantipora in June 2022, however, he did not join following which his appointment has been cancelled formally now—(KNO)
