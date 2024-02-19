Rains lash plains, snowfall over higher reaches in Kashmir

Day Temp Drops, More Wet Spell In Offing

Srinagar: Rains lashed plains in Kashmir while higher reaches including Gulmarg received snowfall amid extended forecast for wet spell in J&K till February 21.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar received 6.2mm of rain in 24 hours till 0630 hours and recorded a low of 5.8°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night. It was above normal by 4.8°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year, he said. The day temperature also recorded a fall, recording maximum of 7.5°C which was 2.4°C below normal.

Qazigund received 1.8mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 3.8°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam received 9.0mm of rain and recorded a low of 2.5°C against 0.7°C on the previous night and it was 6.9°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, received traces of rain, recorded a minimum of 5.0°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 5.9°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town also received 12.5mm of rain and recorded a low of 2.4°C against 3.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, received 7.5 cms of snow during the time, and recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 5.4°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 13.0°C and it was above normal by 2.5°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 7.0°C, Batote 8.1°C and Bhaderwah 2.4°C, he said.

The weatherman has forecast “extended wet spell” in Jammu and Kashmir till afternoon of February 21.

Under the influence of the weather Systems, he said, an “extended wet spell” is likely till February 21 (Afternoon) most likely over J&K and adjoining areas.

In Kashmir Valley, he said, generally cloudy weather with possibility of light to moderate rain and snow is expected at many places on February 18.

From February 19-20, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at most places (plains and lower reaches) with possibility of heavy snowfall over middle and higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Badgam, Shopian and Kulgam districts during late afternoon of February 19 to February 20 late night.

From February 21, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate snow at many places till afternoon and late afternoon and gradual improvement thereafter.

Regarding Jammu division, he said, there is possibility of light rain and snow at many places in the next 24 hours.

From 19th-20th Feb, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning in plains of Jammu Division with light to moderate snowfall over higher reaches and heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Ramban, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar.”

On February 21, he said, light to moderate snow/rain/thunder/lightning is expected over many places till late afternoon and evening and gradual improvement thereafter.

The MeT office also issued an advisory, saying that the system may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Razdan pass, Zojila etc.

“Travellers are advised to plan accordingly,” the MeT official said, adding, “farmers are advised to withhold irrigation and fertilizer application and drain out excess water from Orchards and fields during the above period.”

He said a significant drop in day temperature is expected during the period.

As ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29, Kashmir is presently in the middle of 20-day-long winter period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that ends on February 19 and is followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which starts from February 20 to March 1. (GNS)

