Centre approves 12 road upgradation projects in JK

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh for approval of road infrastructure projects in the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor tweeted: “Grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Hon’ble Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh Ji for approval of 12 road upgradation projects & construction of a bridge under PMGSY-III Batch-III at a cost of Rs. 152 Cr.

The road upgradation projects will benefit hundreds of habitations in 6 districts of J&K UT. The two lane bridge for border district of Poonch will ensure greater ease of travel and it will connect villages to prosperity and contribute in overall socio-economic development”.

Meanwhile in its continuous support for betterment of road connectivity in J&K, Union Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned another package for upgradation of 12 roads having length of 134 Kms and one bridge Project at an estimated cost of Rs 152.38 crores.

With this, total 233 road projects having length of 1750 Km and 66 Bridges falling in the alignment of these roads, have been sanctioned for upgradation at an estimated cost of Rs.2245.46 Crore under PMGSY III Programme for J&K.

The proposals for balance length submitted by the UT of J&K under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III), Batch-III of 2023-24 has been sanctioned on 16th February 2024.

PMGSY programme was launched in J&K during the year 2001-02 to provide connectivity to unconnected habitations with 250+ population in J&K as per 2001 census.

Under this Programme, 2140 rural habitations were found eligible to be connected under this scheme for which Ministry of Rural Development sanctioned 3425 works including 239 Bridges (2741 new connectivity works and 684 upgradation works) under PMGSY-I & II for construction of 19049 Km road length at an estimated cost of Rs.12565 Cr.

Despite adverse working conditions, J&K has achieved 98.50% of the sanctioned programme under PMGSY-I&II. 2118 habitations have been connected as on date, remaining 23 habitations are targeted to be connected by March, 2024. 17985.10Km road length has been constructed under the scheme against the sanctioned programme.

Under PMGSY-III 521.09 Km road length has been upgraded so far with an expenditure of Rs.11723.57 crores has been incurred so far.

J&K has exceptionally performed in making progress and achieving goals under PMGSY since 2019 there by constructing 9000kms of the road length. Notably, J&K UT has consecutively ranked 3rd at the National level during 2020-21 and 2021-22 in terms of road length constructed in a year.

