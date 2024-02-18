Action against narcotism hits anti-national, anti-social elements: DGP

Says Police Taking Strict Action Against Those Pushing Youth Towards Militancy, Drugs

Srinagar, February 17: Action against narcotism is an effort where many anti-national, anti-social elements are being hit in a single action, Director General of Police R.R Swain said on Saturday.

While chairing a meeting of senior Police and civil administration officers of North Kashmir Range at district Police lines Baramulla this afternoon, the top police officer called for making planned roadmap with the intention to eradicate “narco terror trade” from Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP was on a day long visit to Baramulla where he presided over a scheduled public interaction cum grievance redressal programme besides chairing officers meeting to review the security and crime scenario of north Kashmir Range.

The DGP’s second Public grievance redressal programme in North Kashmir also witnessed a massive response as around 400 persons turned for the programme and placed their grievances directly to DGP, a police spokesperson said.

The DGP heard all the grievances pertaining to police services very patiently and assured time bound redressal of genuine issues.

Earlier, while addressing the officers meeting, the DGP said, the spokesperson said, “stringent action against narcotics is anti-terror, pro- people, pro-youth and also anti-organised crime that leads to other crimes”.

“It is an effort where many anti-national, anti-social elements are being hit in a single action”.

“Go deep into the NDPS case investigation and assess the knowledge and differentiate between drug dealer, drug peddler and the victim in order to reach the desired destination of uprooting the base of narcotism.”

DGP emphasised upon officers for mapping the human resources of Police Stations and that there are many things to do beyond the routine duties. He said that resources available at the Police station level must be used for improving the core policing practices such as investigations.

He directed focusing on the emerging threats of cybercrime. “Proper utilisation of the services of Technology Teams deputed recently in every district would be highly useful.”

Talking about the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir Police Parivar which is extended to the families of martyrs, deceased and retired personnel, the DGP said that issues of housing are being looked into at the highest level. He emphasised upon district officers to streamline and strengthen the functioning of Police schools and hostels in each district for which every possible support will be provided by the Police Headquarters.

The jurisdictional officers attending the meeting briefed the DGP regarding the different measures which are in place to maintain the prevailing peaceful atmosphere, the spokesperson said.

IGP Kashmir V K Birdi, POS, PHQ B S Tuti, DIG NKR Vivek Gupta, DC Baramulla Minga Sherpa, SSP Baramulla Nagpure Amod Ashok, SSP Kupwara Shobhit Saxena, SSP Handwara Dawood Ayoub, SSP Sopore Ms. Divya D & SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma, CO IR 4th Sh Showkat Ahmed Dar, AIG (T&P) PHQ Manoj Kumar Pandith and SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir Ravinder Pal Singh attended the meeting.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Public Grievance redressal programme, the DGP said that going out from the station headquarters of Srinagar/ Jammu is an effort to address the public grievances of people residing in rural districts. He said that besides the people having grievances about different police services, a good number of policemen are also attending the public grievance redressal programmes to get their grievances resolved. He said the grievances pertaining to police headquarters are being addressed in the shortest possible time and added that PHQ is also ensuring that issues pertaining to other departments are appropriately handled through a structured follow-up system.

“We are planning for increasing the frequency of public grievance redressal programmes at different levels to ensure that a multitude of complaints from the public are effectively addressed,” the DGP said.

He said that being a policeman is always a very difficult job and its primary aim is to provide justice, which entails differentiating right from wrong. In line with this objective, he said, the Jammu and Kashmir Police is taking strict action against those responsible for pushing the youth towards militancy and drugs.

Regarding the establishment of more drug de-addiction centres, the DGP said that it is a much-required facility in present times and assured that the matter would be taken up with the concerned government authorities.

The DGP on his arrival paid tributes to the J&K Police fallen heroes by laying wreaths at the martyrs memorial.

“In an emotionally charged moment in the evening, DGP honored the father of Jammu Kashmir Police’s fallen hero, Mudasir Ahmad. Mudasir Ahmad, who was a Shaurya Chakra awardee (Posthumous), paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving the nation and protecting its citizens,” the spokesperson said.

The DGP, along with other high-ranking officers, extended their heartfelt gratitude and respect to the family of the fallen hero, he said. “This heartwarming ceremony served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the brave men in uniform who risk their lives for the safety and security of the public.”

