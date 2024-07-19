LG For Fostering Innovation Culture In Engineering Colleges

Says Skills, Not Degree Will Shape Destiny Of Industries

Says Industry In Contemporary Times Is Looking For Workforce With Specific Skill Set

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the Kashmir College of Engineering and Technology, at Ranbirgarh, Srinagar.

The Lt Governor, in his address, congratulated the Chairman, Kashmir College of Engineering & Technology Sh Raja Aijaz Ali, and the entire team for their endeavour to strengthen the technological excellence in academia, innovation and nurturing a future-ready skilled workforce.

Speaking on the rapid transformation taking place in the Industry sector, the Lt Governor said the speed and scale of change in 4th Industrial Revolution calls for strengthening the Industry-Academia collaborations.

He emphasised on fostering innovation culture in Engineering Colleges and realigning the curriculum to fulfill the evolving industry requirements.

“Skills and not the degree will shape the destiny of our industries. The future workforce must have critical skills such as cognitive skills, logical reasoning, technical skills etc to build future-proof careers,” the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor highlighted reforms in the education sector under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to promote startups, innovation and entrepreneurship in Jammu Kashmir.

He also made some valuable suggestions to explore the vast opportunities in the engineering and technology sector.

The demand for professionals in engineering and technology companies has increased. Today, industry is looking for workforce with specific skill set. Our focus should be on building capacities in accordance with the skills required for existing and future job positions, he said.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor Kashmir University; Sh Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce department; Sh Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir and other senior officials.

Sh Raja Aijaz Ali, Chairman, Kashmir College of Engineering & Technology; Dr Syed Jalal Ahmad, Principal along with faculty members and staff of the college were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile Sinha released the book ‘Cultural Encyclopedia of the Dard Tribe’ authored by Dr Suheel Rasool Mir, at Raj Bhawan.

In his address, the Lt Governor extended his felicitations to the author Dr Suheel Rasool Mir for exploring the remote landscapes and intricate cultural nuances, customs, language and social structures of Dard tribe, through the book.

He appreciated the Shinon Meeras – Shina Cultural Centre at Gurez, Indian Army for preserving traditional wisdom and knowledge, heritage and culture of Dardi people for future generations.

Highlighting the significant contribution of the Tribal community in nation building, the Lt Governor called for collective efforts from all stakeholders in preserving and promoting the rich customs, culture, and linguistic wealth of the tribal community.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also released the second edition of ‘The North Kashmir Gazette’, a joint endeavour of Kashmir Writers Association and the Army.

