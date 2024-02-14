UAPA case: Ex-JNU student Umar Khalid withdraws bail plea from SC

New Delhi: Former JNU student Umar Khalid on Wednesday withdrew his bail plea from the Supreme Court in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of February 2020.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid, that he wishes to withdraw the bail plea due to “change in circumstances”.

Sibal said, “I wish to argue the legal question (challenging UAPA provisions) but wants to withdraw the bail plea due to change in circumstances. We will try our luck in trial court.” The senior lawyer, however, did not elaborate on “change in circumstances”.

