‘Over Rs 1 200 crore allocated for security-related activities in JK’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that in the next financial year, more than Rs 1,200 crore have been allocated for security related activities including construction of 42 new border police posts to strengthen the anti-infiltration grid.

Sinha was briefing the media here on the key features of the over Rs 1.18 lakh crore interim Budget for the fiscal 2024-25 which was recently passed by the Parliament.

Highlighting the sector wise key features for 2024-25, he said an allocation of Rs 1,284.45 crore under revenue and capital expenditure was made for security related activities which also included construction of 1,218 community and individual underground bunkers for the border residents.

The completion of installation of CCTV cameras with command-and-control centres at public places, improvement of basic facilities in police stations, police posts and police housing complexes and implementation of Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) Project would also be covered, Sinha said.

The LG said the focus areas for the budget spending would be good governance, strengthening grass-root democracy, promoting holistic and sustainable agriculture, promoting Jammu and Kashmir as an investment destination, employment generation, developing new tourism destinations, accelerated development & inclusive growth, women empowerment and social inclusion.

With regard to e-governance initiatives for 2024-25, he said his administration plans to extend e-office in all the offices and panchayats, PM Gati Shakti to be fully implemented, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and internet of things to be implemented for effective delivery of services to the citizens by the Information Technology Department.

He said Rs 5,038 crore under capital expenditure was allocated to water supply and irrigation, Rs 3,730.83 crore to rural development and panchayati raj, Rs 2,029.95 crore to agriculture and allied sectors, Rs 1,427.61 crore to health and wellness, Rs 1,875 crore for power sector and Rs 469.20 crore to tourism and culture.

Similarly, an allocation of Rs 1,300.10 crore was granted to the education department, Rs 2,329.55 crore to housing and urban development, Rs 4,108.87 to connectivity (roads and bridges) and Rs 529.62 crore for industrial development, the LG said.

