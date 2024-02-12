2 brothers held for robbing man

SAMBA/JAMMU: Two brothers were arrested for allegedly injuring and robbing a man after posing as policemen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.
The accused Bachan Lal and Lovely Kumar, residents of Smailpur, allegedly stopped the man and asked him to accompany them to a police station in the Bari Brahmana area for ‘investigation’ into a case, Samba SSP Vinay Kumar Sharma said.
He said the victim got suspicious about the real identity of the culprits, who allegedly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and fled the scene after robbing him.
