Imran Khan’s party-backed independent candidates spring surprise in Pakistan elections

Islamabad: Jailed former premier Imran Khan’s party-backed independent candidates seemed to have sprung a surprise as the results of the general elections in Pakistan started trickling in on Friday following unusual delays, leading to allegations of rigging.

Votes are being counted in Pakistan after Thursday’s general election which was marred by allegations of rigging, sporadic violence and a countrywide mobile phone shutdown.

Pakistan authorities were moving at a snail’s pace on Friday to announce the election results that in a surprising development showed disqualified and jailed ex-Prime Minister Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supported independent candidates leading the show.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print