Girls outperform boys again in CBSE exams for Classes 10 and 12

NEW DELHI: Girls continued to outshine boys in the CBSE exams for Classes 10 and 12 while the pass percentage and number of students scoring above 90 and 95 per cent witnessed marginal increases from last year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam results for Classes 10 and 12 were announced on Monday.

The pass percentage in Class 10 stood at 93.6, a rise of 0.48 percentage points from last year. The pass percentage in the Class-12 exam saw a marginal increase of 0.65 percentage points from last year to 87.98.

