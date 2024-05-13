SC trashes plea for Kejriwal’s removal as CM, says it is up to Delhi LG to act

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi chief minister after his arrest in a money laundering case, holding that the petitioner had no legal right to seek his ouster.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said resignation in such circumstances is a matter of propriety but there is no legal right to seek removal of Kejriwal as the chief minister following his arrest.

“What is the legal right? On propriety you may certainly have something to say, but there is no legal right. It’s up to the LG (Lieutenant Governor) to take action if he wants to. We are not inclined to entertain this (petition),” the bench told petitioner Kant Bhati’s counsel.

