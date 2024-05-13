INDIA bloc leaders scared of Pakistan’s nuclear power: PM Modi

MUZAFFARPUR/HAJIPUR (BIHAR): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at the opposition INDIA bloc, calling its leaders “cowards” who were “scared of Pakistan’s nuclear power”.

Addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, Modi made an apparent reference to a recent statement of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, without mentioning him by name.

“The INDIA bloc seems to have leaders who are scared of Pakistan and have nightmares of its nuclear power,” he said.

