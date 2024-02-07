Intense cold continue in Kashmir, dry weather forecast till Feb 17

Srinagqr: While weatherman forecast dry weather till February 17 and snow and rain thereafter, cold wave conditions continued in Kashmir Valley on Wednesday as minimum temperatures stayed below freezing, officials said.A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.6°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.
