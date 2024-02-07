Govt committed to building ‘impenetrable’ borders: Home Minister

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah has said that Modi government is committed to building impenetrable borders.

In his post of ‘X’ Home Minister said that ‘It has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border. To facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved”.

Home Minster added that “Out of the total border length, a 10 km stretch in Moreh, Manipur, has already been fenced. Furthermore, two pilot projects of fencing through a Hybrid Surveillance System (HSS) are under execution. They will fence a stretch of 1 km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Additionally, fence works covering approx 20 km in Manipur have also been approved, and the work will start soon”.

Menahile Shah on Tuesday met BJP veteran L K Advani and congratulated him for getting the Bharat Ratna, saying the former deputy prime minister has made invaluable contribution to the country’s cultural heritage, politics and progress.

On February 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Advani will be conferred Bharat Ratna.

“Met respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani today after the announcement of him getting Bharat Ratna and congratulated him. Advani has made invaluable contribution to the country’s cultural heritage, politics and progress. The work done by him is a source of inspiration for all of us. By deciding to give Bharat Ratna to respected Advani, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has honoured his tireless struggles and contribution,” Shah said in a post in Hindi on ‘X’.

