LG appoints Dr Naseer Iqbal as new registrar for KU

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha Monday appointed Dr Naseer Iqbal as new registrar for University of Kashmir.Besides, Sinha appointed Dr Fayaz Ahmad Loan as Librarian of Alllam Iqbal Library, Dr Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad as director- North Campus and Dr Mandeep Singh was appointed as director Physical Education. Additional Secretary for Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat said that the appointment was made on basis of recommendations of the selection committee for appointment of various positions in the University of Kashmir on tenure basis.“I am desired to convey the approval of Lieutenant Governor of J&K (Chancellor) University of Kashmir to the appointment four vacancies against the respective positions in the University of Kashmir subject to the satisfactory vigilance clearance,” the official said—
