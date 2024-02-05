Bill to tackle exam malpractices introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi;A bill which seeks to deal sternly with malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations, with provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 crore was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 was introduced by Union minister Jitendra Singh.
Students will not be a target of the proposed law. It will act against organised gangs, mafia elements and those indulging in malpractices and will not even spare government officials found in collusion with them.