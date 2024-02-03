JKDMA issues avalanche warning for 8 districts

Srinagar: Authorities on Friday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, officials said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) said a “low danger” level avalanche is likely to occur at 2400 meters above sea level in the higher reaches of Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, and Kupwara districts of Kashmir valley during the next 24 hours.
He said a “medium danger” level avalanche is likely to occur above 3000 meters above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Ramban districts of Jammu division during the next 24 hours.
People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas until further orders.
The upper reaches of these districts received light to moderate snowfall during the past several days.
The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help in case of an emergency.
