DGP’s PGRP scheduled for today postponed

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Police on Friday informed that DGP J&K Public Grievance Redressal-cum-Interaction Programme scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) has been postponed, and the schedule of the next programme will be communicated separately.
“General public through this notice is informed that the DGP J&K Public Grievance Redressal/Interaction Programme in Kashmir Zone for Saturday i.e 03/02/2024 is postponed due to some important engagements,” J&K Police said in a statement.
It said that the schedule of the next programme i.e place and venue, date and time will be communicated separately.

