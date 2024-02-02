Div Com reviews post-snowfall situation

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Thursday reviewed the post-snowfall situation in all the districts of Kashmir by taking stock of snow clearance on main roads and inner links besides those leading to major installations and tourism places.

At the outset, the Div Com took strong note of the Boniyar accident that resulted in loss of precious lives and injuries to others. He directed DCs to take stringent action against overloading and get potholes filled to prevent accidents.

He also made it clear that no such accident should happen in future.

The Div Com also took stock of essential supplies, services, power and water supply scenarios, especially in far-off places including Sonmarg, Gurez, Tangdhar and Karnah and Passes besides medicare facilities in hospitals.

All the District heads informed the chair that all the major roads have been cleared of snow while inner links shall be cleared by Thursday evening.

It was informed that except for a few issues, power supply is smooth and in case of outages the same shall be restored by Thursday evening.

The District heads also assured that all the services, water supply are smooth besides there is no dearth of essential supplies.

Meanwhile, the Div Com also convened a meeting, to review progress on Transit Accommodation for PM Package Employees.

The meeting was attended by Sajad Naqeeb, C.E PWD(R&B) central Kashmir; Narindra Kumar, S.E PWD(R&B); besides Ex. Engineers and AEEs of PWD (R&B) in person, while all Deputy Commissioners of all districts and Commissioner (M) Relief and Rehabilitation J&K, Chief Engineers of PWD (R&B) North and South Kashmir joined the meeting through V.C.

At the outset, C. E PWD(R&B) central Kashmir briefed the chair about the status of transit accommodations for PM package employees at Zewan, Srinagar; Baba Daryadeen, Ganderbal; Wandehama, Ganderbal; Kakan Marg, Budgam and Sheikhpora, Budgam.

Similarly, the C.E PWD(R&B) North briefed the meeting regarding the status of transit accommodation for PM package employees at Kulangam, Handwara; Natnoosa, Handwara; Odina, Sumbal and FatehPora, Baramulla.

Also, the C.E PWD(R&B) South briefed the meeting regarding the status of transit accommodation for PM package employees at Allowpora, Shopian; Lethpora, Pulwama; Machbhawan, Anantnag; Shangus, Anantnag; Ranbirpora, Anantnag; Mirhama, Kulgam; Chowgam, Kulgam and Vessu, Kulgam.

The Div Com took accommodation wise details of blocks which included number of blocks completed and handed-over, number of blocks to be handed over by March, June and September respectively. He directed the C.Es to ensure timely completion of all the blocks as per schedule.

He also took stock of electricity and water supply of the flats/ blocks to be handed-over by March, 2024 and directed concerned to make them fully functional in time so that allottees do not have to face any difficulty.

Bidhuri also directed the Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation (DMRR) to go for parallel allotment of the completed blocks/flats to be handed over by March, 2024.

The meeting also discussed the construction of boundary walls of these accommodations; it was informed that some of the accommodations are without boundary walling raising security concerns.

The Div Com directed the concerned to erect temporary walling of accommodations wherever funds are not available yet, and construct boundary walls where funds have been allocated.

Reviewing the progress of other projects undertaken by the PWD(R&B) department, the Div Com was informed that some of the projects are nearing completion and are under finishing phase while work is going on in other projects. Besides, work on some of the projects has been stalled due to lack of funds.

The Div Com directed the concerned to complete the projects that are nearing completion by March, 2024 and also complete the balance work on other projects within timelines.

