Uri accident death count reaches 10 as 2 more succumb to injuries

Baramulla: Two persons, injured in a road accident in Baramulla’s Uri, have succumbed to their injuries, taking the death count to 10.Principal GMC Baramulla, Dr Ruby said that two more injured persons succumbed to their injuries late last night. She said that they were referred to SKIMS Soura last night, where they succumbed to their injuries They have been identified as Shabir Ahmed son of Abdul Gani and Shabir Ahmed son of Mohammed Abdullah–both residents of Bujithallan.Eight persons were killed, while seven were injured after a vehicle skidded off and fell into a deep gorge in Baramulla’s Boniyar on Wednesday evening—
