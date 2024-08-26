LG, DGP Extend Greetings On Janmashtami

SRINAGAR: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the eve of Janmashtami.

In his message, the Lt Governor said: “On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all. Lord Shri Krishna embodies devotion, righteousness and wisdom. His teachings inspire all of us to rededicate ourselves for righteous action and to build a just society.

May the festival usher in happiness, prosperity, well-being of all and inspire us to lead a virtuous life. Jai Shri Krishna!”

On the auspicious occasion of Krishan Janmashtami, the Director General of Police, J&K Shri R.R.Swain has extend warmest greetings to families of fallen heroes, police personnel,security forces and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP in his message said that as we celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, may his teachings of Karma, righteousness, courage, and compassion inspire us all to uphold justice, protect the innocent and fight against the enemies of peace and amity.

Let us work together to create a society that embodies the values of Lord Krishna’s teachings, the DGP added. May this auspicious occasion bring joy, harmony, and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir, DGP prayed.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print