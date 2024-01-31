LG’s Mulaqaat: Lt Guv directs action on complaints in time bound manner

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with citizens and heard their grievances during “LG’s Mulaqaat- Live Public Grievance Hearing” through virtual mode.

The Lt Governor directed the concerned officials to take quick action on the complaints in a time bound manner with greater transparency. Several applicants expressed their gratitude to the Lt Governor for resolving their issues on the spot.

“When it comes to handling complaints, grievances and delivering public services, the officers need to act as professional service provider and keep the citizens in the loop on action taken, maintain standards of accountability and always strive for improvement,” the Lt Governor said.

During this month’s LG Mulaqaat, the Lt Governor addressed the grievances filed on JKIGRAMS by Sh Mohd. Ashraf from Ramban; Sh Rohit Sharma from Simbal Gala Moghla Rajouri; Sh Mohd Arif, a resident of Mandi Poonch; Doda’s Firdous Ahmad; Sh Hilal Ahmad from Kuzwera Chadoora Budgam and Sh Mohd Shafi, a resident of Fathagad Anantnag pertaining to Power Development Department; Jal Shakti, Labour and Social Welfare Department.

The Lt Governor directed the officers to listen to people and create a comprehensive strategy for maintenance of basic infrastructure like borewells, handpumps, power distribution lines and saturation of scholarships and pension schemes.

Listening to one another is the strongest pillar on which good governance rests, he said.

The Lt Governor also commended the exemplary participation of the citizens and officials in the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Secretary, Public Grievances conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.

Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HoDs and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.

