Night Temp Records Drop But Stays Above Normal In J&K

Srinagar: Night temperature recorded a drop but stayed above normal on Tuesday, marking the start of 20-day-long period ‘Chillai-Khurd’.A meteorological department official said in the last 24 hours till 0830, Gulmarg received 3.5cms of snow while Kupwara received 3.3mm of rain. Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of o.8°C against 3.6°C on previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of 0.4°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 3.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.3°C against 0.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 0.7°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 3.3°C for the place, the official said.Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 0.3°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal there, the official said.Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 6.0°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night and the temperature was 1.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 8.5°C and it was below normal by 0.2°C for the winter capital of J&K.Banihal recorded a low of 1.2°C, Batote 3.3°C and Bhaderwah 1.0°C, he said.From January 30-31, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places of J&K with chances of heavy snowfall over few higher reaches in these seven districts.From February 1-2, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow was expected at many places towards late afternoon and evening.From February 3-4, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places of J&K.While ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, ended on January 29, it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

