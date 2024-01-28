BSF, Punjab Police Seize Drone

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police in a joint operation recovered a Pakistani drone with one packet of heroin weighing 519 grams from a farming field in Mode village in Punjab’s Amritsar, an official statement by the BSF said.

The recovery was made by the BSF and Punjab police in an operation on January 26.

“On January 26, during the afternoon hours, following intelligence input, BSF Punjab Frontier troops and Amritsar Rural Police (Punjab Police India) conducted a joint search operation and recovered a Pakistani drone quadcopter model – DJI Mavic 3 Pro , made in China) and 519 grams of heroin,” the BSF said in an official statement.

The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, and a metal ring was attached to the packet. This recovery took place in the farming field adjacent to Mode village in Amritsar District, it added.

“Once again, the vigilant BSF troops thwarted the illicit intentions of smugglers,” the BSF said in the statement.

In a similar incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday recovered a China-made drone from a farming field in the Roranwala Khurd village in Punjab’s Amritsar, an official statement by the BSF said.

According to the official statement, the recovery of the drone took place during the patrol by the BSF troops.

“On January 26, 2024, during the morning hours, while carrying out area domination patrolling ahead of the border fence, BSF troops observed a suspicious item at about 09:00 hrs,” read the official statement.

“On reaching nearby, the suspicious item revealed itself to be a small drone. BSF troops successfully recovered it,” it added.

The recovered drone is a quadcopter made in China, according to the official statement. (Agencies)

