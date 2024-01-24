Security grid vigilant, active for smooth Republic Day function: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone VK Birdhi on Wednesday said that the security grid is vigilant and active and measures are in place for smooth and peaceful Republic Day celebrations in the Kashmir Valley.Speaking with reporters here, the IGP, said that police have coordinated with other forces for smooth Republic Day function in Srinagar and other districts as well. On being asked about any kind of restrictions on the internet, he said that as of now there is not any such situation and that everybody is invited to participate freely in the celebrations.He added that for this day there will be strict security measures in place and they have instructions that people, who wish to participate in the function, should not face any kind of inconveniences. On being asked about any possibility of disturbance on this day, the IGP said that they are always ready to thwart and pin down such situations—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print