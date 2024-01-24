MeT Predicts Snow, Rain From Jan 28 Onwards, Issues Advisory

Srinagar: Weatherman has issued an advisory in wake of the weather system from January 28-31, saying that the same many lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna and Razdan pass, Zojila etc.

“Travellers are advised to plan accordingly,” a meteorological department official said in a statement to GNS.

From January 25-27, he said, generally cloudy is expected with light snow at isolated higher reaches.

“Generally cloudy with possibility of light to moderate Rain/Snow(lower, middle & higher reaches) over many places from January 28-29,” he said, adding, “From January 30th-31st, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at widespread places most likely.”

One Feb 1, he said, there is possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places.

Regarding temperature, , he said, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.0°C against minus 5.3°C on previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.8°C against minus 5.2°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.2°C against minus 6.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.5°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 2.1°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.9°C against minus 6.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 4.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was 3.7°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 5.0°C, same as on the previous night, and it was below normal by 2.0°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.8°C, Batote 1.6°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.4°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 29. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print