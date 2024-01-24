Equity benchmark indices decline in early trade

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices witnessed a see-saw movement in the early trade on Wednesday amid high volatility, as investors rushed to book profit in high-value stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 316.75 points or 0.45 per cent to 70,053.58 points in the opening trade but soon regained the lost ground to trade with a gain of 60.70 points or 0.09 per cent at 70,431.25 points.

The broader Nifty, which initially declined 51.50 points or 0.24 per cent to 21,187.65 points, recovered quickly to trade at 21,265.95 points, 27.15 points higher or 0.13 per cent at 0951 hours.

